Marco Rubio Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Republican Senator of Florida.

Personal

Birth date: May 28, 1971

Birth place: Miami, Florida

Birth name: Marco Antonio Rubio

Father: Mario Rubio, a bartender

Mother: Oriales García Rubio

Marriage: Jeanette (Dousdebes) Rubio (1998-present)

Children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick

Education: Attended Tarkio College in Missouri, 1989-1990; attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, 1990-1991; University of Florida, political science, B.S., 1993; University of Miami, J.D., cum laude, 1996.

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

He is the son of Cuban immigrants who came to the United States in 1956.

Preparing for his term as speaker of the House in the Florida legislature, he wrote the book, “100 Innovative Ideas for Florida’s Future.”

Has taught political science classes at Florida International University.

Timeline

1991 – Interns with US Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

1998-2000 – City Commissioner of West Miami.

January 25, 2000 – Elected to the Florida House of Representatives.

2000-2008 – Member of the Florida House of Representatives.

2004-December 2008 – Attorney with the real estate and land use practice group Broad and Cassel in Miami.

November 2006-November 2008 – Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. Rubio is the first Cuban-American to hold the position.

November 2, 2010 – Elected to the US Senate.

2011 – Forms the Reclaim America PAC.

2012 – Is named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year.

June 2012 – Rubio’s book, “An American Son: A Memoir,” is published.

February 12, 2013 – Delivers the Republican response in both English and Spanish to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address. It is the first bilingual response to the address delivered by the same person.

December 17, 2014 – Responds to Obama’s move to loosen the US embargo on Cuba. Rubio says he will block any potential US ambassador to Cuba.

January 23, 2015 – CNN confirms that Rubio is moving forward with preparations for a potential 2016 presidential bid. This includes fundraising and adding finance director Anna Rogers to his PAC.

April 13, 2015 – During an appearance at Miami’s Freedom Tower, Rubio announces he is entering the 2016 race for president.

March 15, 2016 – Rubio suspends his presidential campaign after losing the Florida primary.

November 8, 2016 – Wins reelection to the US Senate.

February 21, 2018 – Facing an outraged constituent audience of school shooting survivors a week after the deadly Parkland school shooting, Rubio is the lone Republican lawmaker to attend CNN’s town hall. Rubio says he would support legislation to prevent an 18-year-old from buying a rifle and that he is reconsidering his support for large-capacity magazines.

May 18, 2020 – Rubio becomes the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr steps down from the position. On February 3, 2021, Rubio becomes vice chairman of the committee when Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is named chairman.

November 8, 2022 – Wins reelection to the US Senate for a third term.

November 13, 2024 – President-elect Donald Trump names Rubio as his pick to be Secretary of State.

January 20, 2025 – The US Senate votes to confirm Rubio as Trump’s secretary of state.

