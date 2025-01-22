Trump pardons DC officers convicted in death and cover up

By Gabe Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.

In October 2020, Sutton and Zabavsky of the Metropolitan Police Department spotted Hylton-Brown driving a moped helmetless and pursued him at high speeds until he was eventually struck and killed by an uninvolved motorist.

As Hylton-Brown lay dying in the street, the officers covered up the incident, according to investigators, turning off their body cameras, tampering with the scene and misleading their commanding officers about the nature of the incident.

Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct, and obstruction of justice and sentenced to 66 months in prison. The same jury found Zabavsky guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice and he faced 48 months behind bars.

The DC Police Union had sought a pardon from the Trump White House for the two officers, who had been out on bail pending appeal of their case, and lawyers for the officers had been actively pursuing clemency from the administration, as well.

Zabavsky’s attorney, Christopher Zampogna, thanked Trump following the pardon, saying, “We’re very grateful to [President Trump] for doing it.” Zampogna said he and his client are working out the final details with the Department of Justice.

Sutton, for his part, told CNN that he was “just overwhelmed” and expressed his thanks to the president. “I want to go back to the police department and finish my career,” he added, admitting that he “has no clue” if it will be possible.

Sutton’s attorney, Kellen Dwyer, said in a statement that, while he and his client were “confident that the D.C. Circuit would have reversed this conviction, we are thrilled that President Trump ended this prosecution once and for all.”

Trump had referenced the potential pardons several times in recent days, including Tuesday at an unrelated press event at the White House when he was asked whether his decision to pardon the January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioters sent the message that it’s OK to assault police.

“No, the opposite. In fact, I’m going to be letting two officers from Washington police DC, I believe they’re from DC, but I just approved it,” Trump said. “They were arrested, put in jail for five years, because they went after an illegal, and I guess something happened where something went wrong and they arrested the two officers and put them in jail for going after a criminal. A rough criminal, by the way. And I’m actually releasing… no I’m the friend, I am the friend of police more than any president who’s ever been in this office.”

While he didn’t specifically reference Sutton or Zabavsky – and Hylton-Brown is a US citizen, police say, and not in the country illegally as the president claims – the comments mirrored prior remarks from Trump about the case. Trump had also posted a link on his Truth Social platform to an op-ed calling for the officers to be pardoned.

Hylton-Brown’s death and the subsequent coverup by the officers, which came just months after Floyd’s murder, sparked days of unrest and violent protest in the nation’s capital in October 2020.

Hylton-Brown’s mother, Karen Hylton, who was outspoken after her son’s death, told CNN before the pardon announcement that she was shocked and started crying when she learned of the potential pardons.

“Do not pardon these murderers,” Hylton had said, adding that she sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday. “I’m asking him, do not pardon them.”

Police officials and rank-and-file members of the department have argued that the officers faced excessive charges – noting especially the murder charge against Sutton – in a case where no contact was made between the officers’ vehicle and Hylton-Brown.

“It is my opinion that had this case not occurred on the heels of the George Floyd murder, these officers would not be facing decades of jail time,” former DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said at the time, according to CNN affiliate WUSA9 News.

But prosecutors on the case have stood by the charges and convictions.

“Public safety requires public trust,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said in a statement after the officers were sentenced in September. “Crimes like this erode that trust and are a disservice to the community and the thousands of officers who work incredibly hard, within the bounds of the Constitution, to keep us safe.”

“The community and fellow law enforcement officers deserve trusted officers that do not abuse their positions of trust and power or put the public at risk,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist added, saying the sentences “show the weight of the crimes and the significance of the criminal justice system and processes at work.”

CNN’s Alejandra Jaramillo and Donald Judd contributed to this report.

