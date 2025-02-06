Trump to sign executive orders targeting ICC and ‘anti-Christian bias’

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a pair of executive orders Thursday afternoon, one targeting the International Criminal Court and a second on “anti-Christian bias,” a White House official told CNN.

The ICC move is expected to place financial and visa sanctions on “individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or our allies,” according to a fact sheet obtained by CNN, an effort to punish the body for issuing arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The House passed a bill sanctioning the ICC last month, but Senate Democrats blocked its passage.

Trump previously announced his executive order on anti-Christian bias during remarks earlier Thursday.

“Today, I’m signing an executive order to make our attorney general — who’s a great person, she’s going to be a great attorney general, Pam Bondi — the head of a task force brand new to eradicate anti-Christian bias,” he said.

Trump is scheduled to sign the executive orders in the Oval Office at 2:30 p.m. ET.

