Judge orders US government to return man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by end of Monday

By Priscilla Alvarez and Emily R. Condon

(CNN) — A federal judge on Friday ruled that the United States must bring back a man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month.

Judge Paula Xinis of the US District Court in Maryland directed the federal government to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, to the US no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 7.

The Trump administration conceded in a court filing Monday it mistakenly deported the Maryland father of three “because of an administrative error,” but said it could not bring him back because he is in Salvadoran custody. It appeared to mark the first time the administration has admitted an error related to its recent deportation flights to El Salvador, which are now at the center of a fraught legal battle.

“This case is certainly important to Abrego Garcia and his family,” the judge said. “In recognition of that. I feel like I can’t wait on giving my order.”

Over the course of the hearing, Xinis had repeatedly raised issues with Abrego Garcia’s removal to El Salvador, given that an immigration judge had previously granted him withholding of removal, meaning he could suffer persecution if removed from the US to El Salvador. He was still considered removable; it just couldn’t be to El Salvador. Xinis cited that status in her ruling, saying Abrego Garcia was apprehended last month “without legal basis” and deported “without justification of legal basis.”

“This was an illegal act,” Xinis said. “Congress said you can’t do it, and you did it anyway.”

Department of Justice attorney Erez Reuveni conceded to Abrego Garcia’s attorneys’ arguments that he should not have been deported to El Salvador, saying, “Our only arguments are jurisdictional … he should not have been sent to El Salvador.”

Xinis, an Obama appointee, questioned why the US could not bring Abrego Garcia back, given the US’ $6 million contract with the El Salvadorian prison facility, the Center for Terrorism Confinement.

“Why can’t the United States get Mr. Abrego Garcia back?” Xinis asked.

“The first thing I did when I got this case on my desk is ask my clients the same question,” Reuveni responded, but he said that he did not get a direct answer.

“All of this points to a functional control and that if the United States as a contracted party can have functional control of the placement, the wrongful placement, they certainly have the functional control of the return,” Xinis said. Reuveni called his own lack of information on why the US couldn’t bring bring him back “frustrating,” but added, “The United States can’t call someone in El Salvador, have them pick up the phone and say ‘give us our guy back.’”

The DOJ lawyer appeared to suggest that he had asked the government to return Abrego Garcia, but they did not heed his advice. He then asked the judge for 24 hours to go back to the DOJ, but it was unclear exactly what this request was for.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, the lawyer for Abrego Garcia, asked for the court to order his client’s return to the US, saying he isn’t asking for “micro-managing” by the court, but that the government be “put on a leash” to ensure this is done in a timely manner. “At least today, it doesn’t seem like they’re taking it seriously,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said after Reuveni’s arguments before the bench.

During the hearing, Xinis also appeared skeptical about Abrego Garcia’s alleged ties to the MS-13 gang, which Trump officials have maintained, saying that she had not seen sufficient evidence to that effect.

“When someone is accused of membership in such a violent and predatory organization, it comes in the form of an indictment, complaint, criminal proceeding that has a robust process,” she said.

The Justice Department didn’t provide additional evidence beyond what’s already been submitted in the case. “The government made a choice here to produce no evidence,” DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni told the judge.

Trump’s aggressive immigration push

Since taking office, President Donald Trump and his team have taken extraordinary measures to crack down on immigration, including invoking a rarely used wartime authority, known as the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, that has pitted the administration against another federal judge and prompted public backlash.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has made multiple missteps in recent weeks, including deporting Abrego Garcia. The errors kept happening despite federal agents assuring they are carefully vetting each person before putting them on flights to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff, on Friday called Xinis a “Marxist judge” who “now thinks she’s president of El Salvador.”

“Marxist judge now thinks she’s president of El Salvador,” Miller wrote in a post on X.

In a news conference Friday outside the courthouse, Jennifer, the wife of Abrego Garcia, said that she will “continue fighting for Kilmar.” Sandoval-Moshenberg expressed concern about whether the government would comply with Xinis’ order.

“I really, sincerely hope that [the government] will abide by that order and walk away from this case and leave well enough alone. They do not need to appeal this decision. They do not need to seek a stay. They should simply obey the judge’s order, bring him back to the United States by Monday,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “An apology would be nice, but I am not expecting that.”

After the news conference, Sandoval-Moshenberg told CNN, “I’m a lawyer, I have to assume initially that they will comply with the judge’s order unless it is stayed by a higher court. If they don’t, we will be right back here asking the judge to enforce her order.”

The attorney also cast doubt on the government’s notion that they cannot bring Abrego Garcia home, alluding to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to Cecot earlier this week.

“I don’t see how they can even plausibly argue that there’s no capacity to bring someone back,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said “Maybe they could have made that argument prior to Wednesday of last week, but as soon as they put Kristi Noem within the walls of that prison, they really kneecap their argument to say that they can’t get someone out of that prison — because they got Kristi Noem out of that prison.”

CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this story.

