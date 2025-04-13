Trump’s doctor says president in ‘excellent health,’ citing results of physical and ‘frequent victories’ at golf

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) — President Donald Trump is “fully fit” to perform the duties of the presidency, the White House physician said in a memorandum released Sunday following Trump’s yearly physical that cited his “frequent victories” in golf tournaments as evidence of his robust health.

The note, which included details of laboratory work, physical examinations and a cognitive test, concluded that Trump remains in “excellent health.”

Trump, who is 78 years old, weighs 224 pounds and is 75 inches tall, the note reports. His resting heart rate is 62 beats per minute, and his blood pressure is 128/74 mmHg, which is considered elevated.

His weight is down 20 pounds from his final presidential physical in 2020, when he came in at 244 pounds. His cholesterol levels have also improved since he last released details of his physical health.

Trump scored 30 out of 30 on a Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam, the note said. The president told reporters as he flew to Florida on Friday that he “got every answer right” on the well-known assessment that doctors can quickly use to detect “mild cognitive dysfunction.”

Exams of Trump’s various bodily systems came back normal, including of his eyes, head, ears, nose and throat. The physician noted scarring on Trump’s right ear derived from the attempt on his life in Pennsylvania last year.

Trump exhibits “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” Dr. Sean Barbabella wrote. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

He cited Trump’s participation in meetings, appearances and “frequent victories in golf events” as evidence of his active lifestyle. The White House has frequently informed reporters of Trump’s prowess on the golf course, including winning various championships at clubs he owns in Florida.

Barbabella said a colonoscopy last summer revealed the president had diverticulitis, an inflammation caused when people develop small sacs in the walls of the colon. The sacs or pouches are called diverticuli. It’s usually symptomless, but can cause discomfort and, sometimes, bleeding.

The document also said the president had, at some point, undergone cataract surgery, though it did not specify when.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Health of State,” the memo concludes.

