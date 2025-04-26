Analyzing the scale of Trump’s federal layoffs in his first 100 days

By Annette Choi and Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly 100 days. Wide-ranging and chaotic firings across at least 30 agencies.

At least 121,000 federal workers have been fired or laid off in the three months since President Donald Trump’s second term began, according to a CNN analysis of official statements, internal memos from government officials and news reports. It’s a vast number that doesn’t count those placed on administrative leave or who took voluntary buyouts.

The fallout of the sweeping layoffs has already had a ripple effect across the country and raised questions about the government’s capacity to meet public needs when it comes to education, healthcare, transportation and public safety, experts told CNN. The threats to essential services that Americans depend on have sparked concerns about the future, with a recent CNN poll showing more than half of US adults expect cuts to federal programs to hurt their families and the economy.

Federal layoffs, which surged in February and tapered down in March and April, surpassed layoffs in any other industry in 2025 so far. While most of the targeted agencies saw reductions of under 10%, others like the Department of Education or Agency for International Development were gutted, according to CNN’s analysis.

One in 14 federal employees at impacted agencies were fired, according to CNN’s analysis. Not all agencies have felt the impact of layoffs equally, though.

By sheer total, the Department Veterans Affairs has faced the largest reduction in force — at least 70,000 people have been fired or laid off, which accounts for nearly 15% of total staff. The VA is the second-largest federal department, following the Department of Defense, and is responsible for providing services like health care to veterans and their families.

No agency has been targeted quite like USAID. After months of cuts, the State Department announced that the agency was officially closing its doors. Countries around the world that relied on the agency for programs to fight starvation and address human and drug trafficking are already feeling the impact.

CNN also found that federal government layoffs outpaced any other US industry — including in retail and technology — in the first quarter of 2025.

CNN’s analysis suggests at least 121,000 federal employees have been laid off so far this year, however, that number could be even higher, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., a global outplacement and executive coaching firm.

While the full scope of federal workforce cuts under the new administration is uncertain, the long-term effects of the downsizing efforts that have already taken place, on both services and the people they serve, will be felt for years to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.