Trump considering naming Jeanine Pirro as the acting US attorney for DC

By Alayna Treene and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is considering naming Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as the acting US attorney for Washington, DC, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Pirro, the sources said, is not the only person under consideration, and it is possible Trump could choose another candidate.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

ABC was first to report that Trump is eying Pirro.

Trump said earlier Thursday he will soon announce a new person to replace Ed Martin, whose nomination had been imperiled in recent days amid what appeared to be insurmountable pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“He’s a terrific person, and he wasn’t getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day, but we have somebody else that will be great,” he added.

Instead, the president said Martin will take on a role within the Department of Justice “or whatever.”

