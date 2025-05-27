A timeline of the Trump administration’s evolving approach to Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Kit Maher, Rebecca Wright and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration’s approach to the war in Ukraine has evolved as President Donald Trump has grown frustrated that “the bloodbath” he promised to end is ongoing, with Russian President Vladimir Putin showing few signs of letting up.

Trump told Time magazine in April his goal of resolving the conflict in 24 hours “was said in jest,” but as the war continues well past his first 100 days in office, Trump has aired grievances with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

From berating Zelensky in the Oval Office with Vice President Vance in February and calling him a “dictator without elections” to an intimate one-on-one conversation in St. Peter’s Basilica in April, Trump’s relationship with the Ukrainian leader has seemed to improve of late. At the same time, Trump wrote in May that “everything out of his mouth causes problems.”

And while Trump often speaks of his “very good relationship” with Putin, it’s proving to take more than a phone call, threatening new sanctions, or calling the Russian president “absolutely CRAZY” to get him to change course in Ukraine.

Here’s a look at how we got here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.