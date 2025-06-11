US moves to relocate non-essential personnel from the Middle East amid heightened security concerns

By Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood and Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The US State and Defense departments on Wednesday made efforts to arrange the departure of non-essential personnel from locations around the Middle East, according to US officials and sources familiar with the efforts.

It’s not clear what is causing the sudden change in posture, but a defense official said US Central Command is monitoring “developing tension in the Middle East.”

President Donald Trump is aware of the recent personnel movements, a White House official said.

While the reasons for the heightened security concerns in the region are not clear, the planned departures come as tensions involving Iran and Israel have recently escalated as the Trump administration continues to pursue a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East, according to the official.

“The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East,” the official said.

The State Department is also preparing to order the departure of non-essential personnel from the US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait due to increased security risks in the region, according to a separate US official and another source familiar with the matter.

A departure of non-essential personnel will also be ordered for the US consulate in Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said. An Iraqi government official said the personnel movements had nothing to do with the security posture in his country.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has said he’s grown less confident in being able to strike a deal with Iran curbing the country’s nuclear ambitions, saying in a new interview that Tehran could be “delaying” striking an agreement.

“I’m getting more and more less confident about it. They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame, but I’m less confident now than I would have been a couple of months ago,” Trump said in an interview with a New York Post podcast that was released earlier on Wednesday.

“Something happened to them, but I am much less confident of a deal being made,” he went on, saying it was his “instincts” telling him a deal was moving further from reach.

CNN also reported Wednesday that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop talk of an attack on Iran, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Monday. Trump later said the call went “very well, very smooth.”

Last month, CNN reported the US had obtained new intelligence suggesting that Israel was making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, according to multiple US officials familiar with the latest intelligence. Two intelligence sources said the US had observed indications of Israeli military posturing, including the movement of air munitions and the completion of an air exercise.

Though officials cautioned it’s not clear that Israeli leaders had made a final decision and said there was deep disagreement within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will ultimately act.

Iran’s defense minister warned Wednesday that if the nuclear talks with the US fail and conflict breaks out, the US would be “forced to leave the region.”

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that in such a scenario “the adversary will certainly suffer heavier casualties,” though he did not specify whether the “adversary” was the US, Israel or both.

In his comments published by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the defense minister said some officials from the opposing side had “made threatening remarks, warning of potential conflict in case no agreement is reached” in the US-Iran talks.

“In that case, the US will have no choice but to leave the region, as all of its bases are within the reach of Iranian military and they will not hesitate to target all of them in their host countries,” Nasirzadeh said.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Samantha Waldenberg, Eugenia Yosef and Oren Liebermann contributed reporting.

