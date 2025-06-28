Skip to Content
See the House and Senate versions of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ side by side

Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package
photo illustration by Jason Lancaster/CNN/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package
June 27, 2025 10:26 AM
By Tami Luhby, Amy O’Kruk and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” to President Donald Trump’s desk by July 4. But first, senators – whose package must comply with certain Senate-specific budget reconciliation rules – must garner enough support for their version in a deeply divided GOP conference.

The House narrowly passed its own version of the Trump agenda bill last month. While many of the provisions are largely similar in the Senate’s legislation, several are quite different, which is also causing some tension and may delay the bill’s progress. The two chambers would have to agree on one text before delivering the megabill to Trump for his signature.

Here’s how the House and Senate have approached key provisions of the package:

