CNN - US Politics

Trump plans to join law enforcement on streets of Washington, DC Thursday night

By
New
Published 9:47 AM

By Kristen Holmes, Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said in an interview that he intends to join law enforcement on the streets of Washington, DC Thursday evening.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police, and with the military, of course,” the president told radio host Todd Starnes Thursday.

A senior White House official said that the details of the evening were still being worked out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

