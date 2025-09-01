Longtime New York Rep. Jerry Nadler says he will not seek reelection

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the dean of the New York congressional delegation, has decided not to run for reelection next year, according to the New York Times.

Nadler, 78, told the Times in an interview published Monday he was convinced it was time for generational change and that a younger person “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

He did not discuss who should succeed him, the Times said, but noted that many of his allies might enter the race.

The move comes around a month after Liam Elkind, a 26-year-old who started an organization during the Covid-19 pandemic that delivered food and medicine, entered the race for Nadler’s district, New York’s 12th Congressional District, as a primary challenger. He had pitched his run as “respectfully asking” Nadler to retire.

“There has to be a way of both honoring the 49-year-political career of someone like Jerry Nadler while asking him to build a bridge to the future,” Elkind told CNN in July.

Nadler, who was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, has been in Congress since 1992. His New York City-area district includes the Upper West and Upper East sides as well as Midtown.

CNN has reached out to Nadler’s office for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.