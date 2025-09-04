Trump to sign executive order renaming Pentagon the Department of War

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday that will change the name of the Defense Department to the Department of War, a White House official told CNN.

It’s a move that the president has previewed in recent days, including in the Oval Office last week when he told reporters his administration was going to “change the name.”

“We call it the Department of Defense, but between us, I think we’re gonna change the name,” the president told reporters on August 25.

“We won the World War 1, World War 2 – it was called the Department of War, and to me, that’s really what it is. Defense is a part of that, but I have a feeling we’re gonna be changing.”

The news about Friday’s order was first reported by Fox News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

