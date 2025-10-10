CNN to host town hall with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Washington (CNN) — CNN will host a live town hall with progressive lawmakers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, October 15, the network announced Friday.

The town hall will air at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from Washington, DC.

The event comes as the government shutdown is set to enter a third week, leaving roughly 1.4 million federal employees furloughed or working without pay. The funding lapse has already affected travel, and its impact could soon be seen on food assistance programs and the economy overall.

The two lawmakers will field questions from Collins and a live studio audience, comprised of Democrats, Republicans, independents and those who have been directly impacted by the shutdown. CNN extended an invitation to Republican leaders to join for a town hall as well and the invitation stands, the network said.

