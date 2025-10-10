Melania Trump says she has an ‘open channel’ to Putin on Ukrainian children, and some have been reunited with family

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — First lady Melania Trump said Friday that Russia has allowed eight Ukrainian children to reunite with their parents, following months of private discussions between Russian officials and the first lady’s office centered on children separated from their families during the war.

The first lady revealed that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had an “open channel” of communication since she wrote him a letter in August about the impact of the war in Ukraine on kids. She said the eight children were all returned to their families over the last 24 hours, with a commitment that the two sides will continue to work toward reunifying additional children displaced as part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This remains an ongoing effort,” Melania Trump said in a brief speech at the White House. “Plans are already underway to reunify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children.”

President Donald Trump hand-delivered the “peace” letter on behalf of the first lady to Putin in August. The letter did not specifically reference the thousands of Ukrainian children who have allegedly been abducted by Russia since the war began, but urged Putin to consider the impact the conflict was having on children in general.

Putin responded to Melania Trump in writing, the first lady said Friday, offering details about the Ukrainian children in Russia and offering to talk directly about the issue.

“Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children,” Melania Trump said. “We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war.”

In addition to releasing the eight children, Melania Trump said that Russian officials have provided updates on the identities of some children and the social and medical services that they’re receiving. She added that she’s also pressed the country over those Ukrainians who were minors when the war started, but are now adults and still residing in Russia. Russian officials have agreed to work toward rejoining those adults in the near future, Melania Trump said.

“My ongoing mission is twofold: To optimize a transparent free-flow exchange of health-related information surrounding all children who have (fallen) victim to this war,” Trump said, “and to facilitate the regular reunification of children with their families until each individual returns home.”

