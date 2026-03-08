Seventh US service member killed in Iran war after being wounded in attack in Saudi Arabia

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Isabelle D’Antonio, CNN

(CNN) — A US service member died after sustaining injuries during an attack last week in Saudi Arabia, the military said Sunday, bringing the number of American troops killed in the Iran war to seven.

“Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East,” US Central Command said on X. “The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.”

The name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after their family is notified, as is custom.

The news of the fallen service member comes a day after the dignified transfer for the six soldiers who were killed last week in Kuwait. President Donald Trump and other top officials joined the families of those troops at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as the soldiers were brought home.

That strike, which came without warning, occurred on a makeshift operations center at the civilian port of Shuaiba in Kuwait on March 1. All six soldiers were assigned with the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit out of Iowa.

The president told ABC on Sunday that meeting with the families of the six troops did not give him pause about the war.

“The parents would be upset if I did that,” he said. “The parents said to me, every one of them, ‘Please sir, win this for my boy,’ and in one case a young woman, as you know. ‘Please, win this for my child.’”

The president has previously said there will likely be more US casualties in the Iran war. Asked Saturday whether he thought he would have to attend more dignified transfers, Trump said, “I’m sure. I hate to … but it’s a part of war.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

