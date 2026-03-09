A partial government shutdown has hit the Department of Homeland Security. Here’s what that means

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security has been ensnared by a partial government shutdown as Congress did not act to fund the agency by the end of February 13. But nearly all DHS workers will remain on the job — even if many won’t get paid until the lapse ends.

Overall, much of the public probably won’t notice a change – but travelers are starting to see longer security lines at many airports since the Transportation Security Administration is among the DHS divisions affected by the funding impasse.

DHS is the last federal agency lacking funding for the remainder of fiscal year 2026, which runs through September 30. Since the record-long shutdown ended in mid-November, lawmakers have passed a series of spending bills for the rest of the government.

The most recent package, approved at the end of January, only funded DHS for two weeks to give Congress more time to negotiate reforms in the agency’s immigration enforcement operations — a demand by Senate Democrats after federal immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis in January.

But lawmakers left town in mid-February without any agreement on how to fund DHS, and the next steps are uncertain. Talks between the White House and Democrats have been moving slowly.

President Donald Trump is no stranger to government shutdowns. He also presided over one in his first term, which lasted 35 days and had been the longest on record until last year’s 43-day impasse.

Here’s what we know about a partial government shutdown affecting DHS:

What is the debate around funding DHS?

The shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good by DHS immigration agents during protests in Minneapolis in January sparked widespread public outcry and prompted Senate Democrats to demand reforms in exchange for their support of a package to fund other federal departments.

The Democrats have said they want to restrict roving patrols, tighten parameters around warrants for searches and arrests, toughen use-of-force policies and require US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to wear body cameras and remove their masks. Republicans have resisted nearly all of those changes, and some have pushed for concessions from Democrats, like cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Will this shutdown affect air travel?

Typically, a major pain point during a shutdown is the snarling of flights due to staffing issues among air traffic controllers. That won’t be an issue in this case, because controllers are part of the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration, which has already received funding for the rest of the fiscal year.

However, Americans are now seeing longer lines at many airport security checkpoints since TSA officers are not being paid, and that could lead to fewer people showing up for work. This has happened during prior impasses as employee absences increase as shutdowns drag on.

Lines at security checkpoints continued to stretch for hours at airports across the country Monday morning. For instance, the TSA lines at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport stretched for more than three hours again, the agency reported. Similar wait times were seen there on Sunday. The airport continues to advise passengers to arrive four to five hours before their flights.

DHS said last month that it would temporarily halt TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, two of the most widely used trusted-traveler programs in the United States, so the department could focus “on the general traveling public.” But the department quickly walked back the TSA PreCheck pause, saying it “will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations” according to staffing changes.

The agency said in a statement last month that it is halting all Global Entry arrival processing at participating airports. Like PreCheck, Global Entry is a service travelers pay for. It allows pre-screened passengers expedited entry into the United States after traveling abroad.

It’s uncertain how international passengers returning or entering the US through Global Entry would be impacted or why that decision was made, as most of the process is done at automated kiosks. The eventual disruptions will likely increase wait times at customs and passport control.

The move to suspend the programs, which Democrats criticized as unnecessary, would require enrolled travelers to use standard security screening.

About 61,000 TSA employees must remain on the job at the nation’s more than 430 commercial airports during a shutdown. Many live paycheck to paycheck, Ha Nguyen McNeill, a senior official performing the duties of TSA administrator, said in written testimony for a House subcommittee hearing before the funding lapsed.

“During a shutdown, the ability to pay for rent, bills, groceries, childcare, and gas just to get to work becomes very challenging, leading to increased unscheduled absences (call outs) as a shutdown progresses,” she said. “Higher call outs can result in longer wait times at checkpoints, leading to missed or delayed flights, which has a cascading negative impact on the American economy.”

TSA workers only received a partial paycheck on or around February 28, and they will miss their first full paycheck around March 14.

The shutdown is weighing on staffers, who had to deal with the record-long lapse only a few months ago.

“People are tired of the uncertainty,” said Johnny Jones, secretary/treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees TSA Council 100, the union representing those workers. “It causes so much disruption.”

What does the shutdown mean for ICE and CBP?

Democrats do not have much power to actually restrict ICE and US Customs and Border Protection activities in this shutdown. ICE will still continue to operate its main functions, multiple congressional aides have contended.

Overall, more than 90% of DHS’ 272,000 employees will continue working during a lapse, according to the agency’s September shutdown plan covering the first five days of an impasse. More than 93% of ICE and CBP workers will remain on the job.

Only about 44,500 staffers will continue to be paid through other appropriations, according to the shutdown plan.

DHS has other resources to draw on, including a $165 billion infusion from last summer’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which funneled $75 billion to ICE, alone, and $64 billion to CBP.

Paychecks for sworn law enforcement officers in ICE, CBP and the US Secret Service, as well as for US Coast Guard military personnel, are being funded by the “big, beautiful bill,” according to a senior administration official.

Other positions that work on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and border security priorities, such as technology specialists and attorneys, are also being paid through the president’s domestic policy package, the official said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said last fall that 70,000 law enforcement personnel, including in CBP, ICE and other divisions, would receive their paychecks.

But even those divisions will feel an impact. ICE and CBP could face delays in procurements, supplies and other support during the impasse, DHS noted in a statement shortly after the shutdown began.

How will the lapse in funding affect other agencies under DHS?

DHS is a sprawling agency that includes not only ICE, CBP and TSA, but also the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Coast Guard, Secret Service and other divisions.

Much of the agency’s workforce is focused on activities that protect life and property and is therefore considered essential. Activities that will continue include law enforcement operations, including those related to immigration and drug trafficking; passenger processing and cargo inspections at ports of entry; Disaster Relief Fund activities; and Secret Service functions.

“Because we know that the majority of staff right now would be required to work, it’s likely that the impacts would be minimally felt,” said Rachel Snyderman, managing director of the economic policy program at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “But as the duration of the shutdown continues, that’s where you start to see some issues with staff attrition.”

FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which is not affected by the impasse, has about $9.6 billion available.

Still, the Trump administration has ordered FEMA to suspend the deployment of hundreds of aid workers to disaster-torn areas around the US during the shutdown, according to sources and internal messages obtained by CNN. The new edict comes even though most deployments are paid for through the Disaster Relief Fund and restricting FEMA travel was under discussion before the shutdown, CNN previously reported.

In last month’s statement, the agency acknowledged that it is “scaling back to bare-minimum, life-saving operations only.”

It will pause all non-essential activities and “focus exclusively on immediate disaster response where there is an active threat to life, public health, or safety.”

This includes only engaging in public assistance activities for new or recent disasters that need immediate emergency action. Public assistance for ongoing or previous disasters will not advance, the agency said.

DHS outlined in a statement earlier in February some of the impacts on its other functions. For instance, Coast Guard military families could have issues with housing and utilities since vendors won’t be paid for utilities, leases and base contracts. FEMA will be unable to process payments for non-disaster grants and certain disaster grants.

Will the IRS or other government agencies be affected?

All other areas of the federal government, including national parks and the Internal Revenue Service, will remain open since they have been funded for the rest of the fiscal year.

This story has been updated with additional information.

