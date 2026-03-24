US citizen imprisoned in Afghanistan is freed after more than a year

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — A US citizen imprisoned in Afghanistan for more than a year has been released, two US officials told CNN on Tuesday, weeks after the Trump administration declared the country a state sponsor of wrongful detention.

Dennis Coyle, a 64-year-old academic, was detained by the Taliban in Kabul in January 2025 and, according to his family and the US government, held in near solitary confinement while never being charged with a crime. He had spent nearly 20 years working in Afghanistan.

In a statement Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also welcomed Coyle’s release.

“Today, after more than a year of captivity in Afghanistan, Dennis Coyle is on his way home,” the top US diplomat said.

“We thank the United Arab Emirates for its support in securing Dennis’ release. We also appreciate Qatar’s continued support and advocacy for Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan,” he added.

“While this is a positive step by the Taliban, more work needs to be done,” he continued. “We are still seeking the immediate return of Mahmood Habibi, Paul Overby, and all other unjustly detained Americans.”

The Taliban Foreign Ministry also confirmed Coyle’s release, saying in a statement that “the Supreme Court determined that his previous detention was sufficient.”

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan carried out this action based on humanitarian considerations and goodwill, and believes that such steps can further strengthen an atmosphere of trust between countries,” the statement said. “It also expressed hope that both nations will find solutions to remaining issues through mutual understanding and constructive dialogue in the future.”

According to the US officials, nothing was traded or given to secure Coyle’s freedom. Another person familiar with the matter said the US had sent a letter to the Taliban calling for Coyle’s humanitarian release. Coyle’s release was first reported by The New York Times.

The officials said that the designation of Afghanistan as a sponsor of wrongful detention, which is meant to punish countries who take US citizens as leverage, played a role in pressuring the Taliban to free him.

That designation will not be lifted, the officials added, as there are at least two other US citizens who remain detained there: Habibi and Overby.

Former Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was also involved, the officials said, though the person familiar with the matter stressed that he does not work for or represent the US government. One of the officials described his involvement as minimal and at the request of the Taliban. Khalilzad is a known interlocutor to the Taliban after serving as US ambassador to Afghanistan. His involvement in negotiating the US-Taliban deal during the first Trump administration set in motion the US withdrawal from the country.

According to another official, the Taliban reached out to the US to ask about potential repercussions for the country’s state sponsor of wrongful detention designation, and from there the group seemed to decide it would benefit from releasing Coyle.

The Taliban communicated the decision to Khalilzad, this official said, and the former envoy went to Kabul to pick up Coyle. The decision to release him was also conveyed to the United Arab Emirates, the other official said.

The United Arab Emirates helped facilitate Coyle’s release, including providing transportation out of the country, the officials said.

Earlier this month, Coyle’s sisters spoke with Rubio at a State Department event marking National Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day. Later that day, the US imposed the state sponsor of wrongful detention designation on Afghanistan, which creates the possibility for the US to impose travel restrictions on Afghanistan. The Coyle family commended the decision in a statement at the time.

There are at least two other Americans held in Afghanistan.

Habibi was detained in August 2022. The Taliban has never acknowledged holding him. The State Department is offering up to $5 million for information leading to his location, recovery and safe return.

In a statement Tuesday, his brother Ahmad Habibi welcomed the news of Coyle’s release.

“My family and I are grateful to hear the news of Dennis’ release. We hope that our family will soon have the same feeling of relief, when Mahmood is returned home to us,” he said.

“Senior officials in the Trump Administration — including Dr. Sebastian Gorka — have repeatedly assured me that they will not leave my brother behind and that President Trump wants him to be released,” he continued. “The Taliban needs to admit what we already know — that they have my brother — so we can move forward in bringing him home to his wife and young daughter. The Taliban should not be defying President Trump as he seeks to bring home Americans to their family.”

Overby was last seen in May 2014 in Khost City, where he was conducting research for a book. He is believed to be deceased. Both the US State Department and FBI are offering rewards for information leading to his recovery and return.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

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