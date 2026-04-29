Tracking states’ unprecedented redistricting efforts

By Amy O’Kruk, Ethan Cohen, Renée Rigdon, Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court shook up the national fight over redistricting with a ruling that will make it far harder for voters to challenge future maps for racial discrimination.

The ruling will have major implications for the nation’s congressional maps in coming years, but with the primaries fast approaching, it’s unclear how much it will affect this November’s midterm elections.

The more immediate developments are in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to sign a map that aims to flip four Democratic-held seats.

Florida would be the eighth state to redraw its congressional maps since last year when President Donald Trump and Republicans launched an effort to redraw maps to help protect the party’s narrow majority ahead of the midterm elections in November.

CNN is tracking new maps and will continue to update with new state developments.

With a historically tight House of Representatives, redistricting has become a critical tactic to shaping the midterm races.

Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional district boundaries, typically takes place just once a decade, as states respond to updated population counts after the decennial census.

The redistricting process is different in every state. In some places, state legislators can redraw the map on their own, and all that’s needed is the political will. In other states, the redraw might require changing the constitution, a lengthier process which often involves a direct vote of the people.

Overall, Republicans began the cycle with more opportunities to gain seats through new maps than Democrats did. Republicans have full control of government in more states and many Democratic states have ceded the map-drawing power to independent commissions, moves some of them have now reversed.

Six out of the nine House members targeted by Republican-enacted maps across the country are Black or Latino.

2025 has already featured an unprecedented level of politically motivated mid-decade redistricting, but there could be even more in store. In many states, legal challenges aim to overturn existing maps. And at the Supreme Court, the justices may be poised to strike down key parts of the landmark Voting Rights Act, a decision which would open the floodgates to even more aggressive maps and imperil more seats held by people of color.

The-CNN-Wire

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