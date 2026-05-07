Tracking states’ unprecedented redistricting efforts

By Amy O’Kruk, Ethan Cohen, Renée Rigdon, Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court’s recent decision significantly weaking the Voting Rights Act accelerated the national redistricting fight that began last year when President Donald Trump and Republicans launched an effort to redraw state congressional maps to help protect the party’s narrow majority ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Republicans in Tennessee enacted a new map dismantling the state’s only Democratic district in the wake of the decision. Louisiana is proceeding with a redraw as well, while other Southern states like Alabama and South Carolina could also have new maps this year.

With the primary process well underway in many states already, some states are resorting to delaying or rescheduling primaries, even candidate filing has ended or early voting has begun.

CNN is tracking new maps and will continue to update with new state developments.

With a historically tight House of Representatives, redistricting has become a critical tactic to shaping the midterm races.

Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional district boundaries, typically takes place just once a decade, as states respond to updated population counts after the decennial census.

The redistricting process is different in every state. In some places, state legislators can redraw the map on their own, and all that’s needed is the political will. In other states, the redraw might require changing the constitution, a lengthier process which often involves a direct vote of the people.

Overall, Republicans began the cycle with more opportunities to gain seats through new maps than Democrats did. Republicans have full control of government in more states and many Democratic states have ceded the map-drawing power to independent commissions, moves some of them have now reversed.

Seven out of the 13 House members targeted by Republican-enacted maps across the country are Black or Latino.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.