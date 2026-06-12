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Kennedy Center must remove Trump’s name tonight, appeals court rules

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Updated
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:28 PM

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — An appeals court is keeping intact a federal judge’s ruling requiring the Kennedy Center to remove President Donald Trump’s name from its building by the end of Friday.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a last-minute effort by the center to freeze the judge’s ruling so that it wouldn’t need to comply while more court proceedings play out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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