Top Tren de Aragua leader killed in US military strike, Trump announces

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — One of the top leaders of the cartel and US-designated terrorist organization Tren de Aragua has been killed in a US military strike, President Donald Trump said Friday.

Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero, was killed in “a swift and lethal kinetic strike,” Trump announced Friday evening on Truth Social. While the president did not specify when or where Guerrero was killed, he said the strike was “coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.”

The post included a video showing a green roofed building disappearing under a cloud of billowing smoke caused by a massive explosion.

In December, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York charged Guerrero with ordering, directing and facilitating acts of terrorism within the United States.

That announcement was part of a massive pressure campaign against Venezuela, its leaders and the drug cartels that operate within the country.

US Attorney Jay Clayton described him at the time as the “mastermind of Tren de Aragua’s evolution from a Venezuelan prison gang into a transnational terrorist organization,” while the US government offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture. (Clayton has since been nominated by Trump to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.)

Near the beginning of his second term, the president designated Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organization. Starting around last September, the Department of Defense began targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats operating around the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

More than 200 people have been killed in strikes on those boats. The Trump administration has not provided public evidence of the presence of narcotics on the boats struck, nor their affiliation with drug cartels.

In January, the president ordered a military raid against Venezuela that resulted in the capture of its then-president, Nicolás Maduro. Maduro was transferred to US custody. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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