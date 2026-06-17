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The 14-point US-Iran peace plan, annotated

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Published 2:34 PM

By Zachary B. Wolf, Abbas Al Lawati, Lou Robinson, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The memorandum of understanding, MOU, between the US and Iran aims to expand on the ceasefire and get traffic flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

But at less than 800 words in English, the 14-point outline leaves a lot of details for later, including the touchy subject of Iran’s nuclear program. But it does promise Iran a lot of money – by lifting sanctions to Iran can sell its oil to the world, but also potentially giving Iran access to billions in frozen assets and $300 billion in financing.

The Trump administration is a great fan of multipoint agreements. The agreement that sought to end hostilities in the Gaza strip was a 20-point plan, and the administration’s unrealized plan to end Russia’s war on Ukraine was a 28-point plan.

It’s worth going line by line through the draft agreement, which was read out by a senior Trump administration official in a call with reporters.

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