Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for three weeks and his team won’t say why. Here’s what we know

By Ellis Kim, Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — US Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for three weeks and it’s still not clear why he was admitted or what his condition is.

Aides for the Kentucky Republican have been fiercely protective of his condition – publicly and privately – during his hospitalization.

Despite requests for updates from CNN, his office has not disclosed a medical reason for the hospitalization or provided specifics on his current health status beyond saying last week that he “continues to improve” and “is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters.”

Here’s what we know about McConnell’s health:

When was McConnell first hospitalized?

The former Senate Majority Leader, who is 84 years old, was admitted to the hospital on the morning of Sunday, June 14.

Spokesperson David Popp said in a statement at the time, “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care.”

What is the latest that his team has said?

McConnell’s office issued its latest statement on July 2, indicating he remained hospitalized.

A spokesperson said, “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

When approached for inquiries after that, they have pointed back to the July 2 statement.

Do we know anything about what led to the hospitalization?

It remains unclear what led to the hospitalization.

Earlier this month independent journalist Desiree Townsend shared an EMS audio recording on X indicating that emergency responders were called to McConnell’s Washington DC home for an “unconscious” person the same day he was hospitalized.

In the audio, the dispatcher says the call is for a “cardiac arrest” and a paramedic is heard saying, “CPR in progress.”

McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the recording, but the address that paramedics responded to is known to be his address. CNN has not confirmed the details of what dispatchers and medics described in the audio.

Asked at the time about the audio, a McConnell spokesperson said they would keep reporters updated on the senator’s condition.

Has anyone spoken with him since he’s been in the hospital?

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings posted on X Tuesday that he spoke with McConnell earlier in the day about a wide range of topics.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital,” Jennings wrote.

“We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

GOP leaders have also said that they have spoken with McConnell since his hospitalization.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso both said the day after McConnell was hospitalized that they had talked with him after he was admitted.

Both told CNN that Monday that McConnell wanted to return to the Senate, with Thune telling CNN he “sounded good.”

“He wants to be back, but I’ll defer to his staff on when,” Thune said, adding, “He’s clearly dialed into what’s going on. He’s following the stuff we’re doing this week.”

Neither Thune nor Barrasso provided any details on what had led to the hospitalization.

Does he have any known pre-existing health issues?

McConnell is a childhood polio survivor. He has also faced a series of health issues in recent years. In March 2023, he suffered a suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a fall. Months later, he froze midsentence during a news conference. CNN later reported he had suffered two other falls earlier that year.

What has happened in the Senate since he’s been gone?

McConnell has missed some high-profile Senate votes during his hospitalization, including one to pass a major housing affordability bill and votes to check President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war in Iran. Trump has not yet signed the housing bill, which passed both the House and Senate. It is expected to become law if he does not veto the legislation.

The chamber has also been in recess for parts of McConnell’s hospitalization. Senators have been working in their home states since June 29 and won’t return to DC until July 13.

The-CNN-Wire

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