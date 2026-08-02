Blanche rescinds Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization’ fund, removing hurdle from AG pick’s confirmation

By Isabelle D’Antonio, Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Todd Blanche, said late Sunday he is formally rescinding the president’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, after Senate Republicans threatened to block his nomination over the controversial agreement.

“My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions,” Blanche posted on X. “We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement.”

Blanche attached an order dated Sunday to his post that said, “The Attorney General’s May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund (‘Fund’) is rescinded and shall have nor force or effect.”

The controversial fund — established by a settlement agreement between Trump’s personal lawyers and the IRS — was at the center of resistance to Blanche’s nomination from Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blanche had already said the fund was “dead,” and the Justice Department told courts the program was abandoned, but officials have previously declined to put the commitment in writing. The fund would have offered taxpayer money to people who claimed they were victims of weaponization by the federal government — including those involved with the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

The document released Sunday also limits the addendum to that agreement that offers the president and members of his family immunity from tax investigations — a key sticking point for Cornyn. The senator wanted Blanche to explicitly acknowledge that it applies only to past tax investigations against the president and those listed in the IRS lawsuit.

The Sunday order says the measure “applies by its terms only retroactively” and that it applies only to “the named parties in the lawsuit” referenced in the agreement.

A spokesperson for Cornyn said Sunday night that the Texas Republican reached an agreement with the Justice Department over the so-called anti-weaponization fund.

“Sen. Cornyn has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, which will be issuing a formal order permanently terminating the anti-weaponization fund and making clear in a binding written document that the scope of the audit settlement is limited to only the plaintiffs, including the President, and the IRS,” said Natalie Yezbick, Cornyn’s spokesperson.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to meet Tuesday for a possible vote on Blanche’s nomination. The initial vote last week was called off after the key Republican senators voiced concerns.

Blanche’s announcement came hours after Trump defended the controversial “anti-weaponization” fund and reiterated that if the Senate doesn’t confirm Blanche, he will put the idea “back on the table.”

“A lot of people like it. … If they don’t approve Todd, I put it back on the table,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump said the fund “would be a reimbursement for the pain” his supporters and allies who would be eligible for the fund “suffered.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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