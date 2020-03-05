Video: Tanker Truck Carrying Milk Plows Into Parked Cars In Temple City

National-World

TEMPLE CITY, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A tanker truck carrying milk plowed into several parked cars early Thursday, but miraculously, no one was hurt.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m., when police say the truck going south on Baldwin Avenue collided with several parked cars.

Security video of the crash shows the truck crashing into at least five parked cars, sending one into the yard of one home. The cab of the tanker ended up wedged into the back of a minivan, next to two other cars it had pushed out of the way.

“It was a horrific sound. We were sure there were fatalities,” neighbor Chris Sykes said. “But fortunately there were not, just the one driver who does not appear to be injured.”

The driver was not injured in the crash, and Arcadia police, the investigating agency, says impairment does not appear to be a factor.

