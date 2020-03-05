‘You Matter’ signs popping up in Davidson County

National-World

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — More than a hundred signs line the roads and school entrances in Davidson County, spreading a hopeful message: “You Matter.”

The double-sided signs are a part of the #Dontlosesight campaign, started in the wake of a family’s tragedy.

In 2019, a 19-year old committed suicide. To honor his memory the signs were created.

On one side they ready, “You Matter,” while on the other they read, “Don’t Give Up,” with the slogan “#Dontlosesight” underneath.

The signs have been placed along several roads throughout Davidson County, with a special focus on the schools.

Family and friends of the teen who died say they hope to give others hope and show them that someone does care.

Those who pass the signs every day say it’s been extremely helpful on their worst days.

“When people are suicidal, they’re stuck in this negative wheel that keeps going around and around,” Nancy Ferriby said. A sign was placed in front of her work two weeks ago. “They need something positive to say everything will be different when the sun comes up.”

If you or someone you know is in need of talking to someone, help is available. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255