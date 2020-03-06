Church group quarantined in hotel near Bethlehem due to coronavirus outbreak

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A group of people from right here on the Gulf Coast is quarantined in a Palestinian hotel due to coronavirus concerns.

At least 40 people have been quarantined against their will in the hotel near Bethlehem because of the outbreak.

They include 14 American citizens — 13 of those from our area.

Three Circle Church, which has campuses in both Mobile and Baldwin counties, posted on Facebook that a 13-person team, including its lead pastor, are being quarantined at the hotel.

This comes after someone who stayed in the hotel a week prior tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among the infected are seven hotel employees.

The Three Circle team has not yet been tested and in a Facebook post expressed their frustration of not getting help from the U.S. embassy.

The church’s Facebook post says the team continues to reach out to the U.S. embassy and other U.S. authorities for help in the unknown and unclear circumstance.

The church is asking for your prayers.

Church staff is asking those of you who are free to join them at noon today at their Fairhope campus, where they will have a group prayer.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne tweeted this message: “I am continuing to track this situation and remain in contact with the State Department to assist however I can in getting our friends from the 3 Circle Church home.”

