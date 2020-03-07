New York Jets lineman Quinnen Williams charged with criminal possession of a weapon at airport

National-World

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon while trying to board a plane at LaGuardia Airport, authorities say.

Williams, 22, had a Glock 19 pistol on Thursday, Port Authority police told CNN in a statement Friday.

The gun was discovered around 9:15 p.m. at a Delta check-in counter and was not loaded, Port Authority Police Spokeswoman Lenis Rodriguez said.

He has an Alabama permit for the weapon, police said.

He will be arraigned March 25, said Kim Livingston, spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

In a statement to CNN, Williams’ attorney, Alex Spiro, said, “Mr. Williams respects and follows the law. There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored – and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly.”

CNN has contacted Williams, family members, and the Jets for comment.

At 6’3″, 303 pounds, Williams had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his rookie season, according to the Jets website. He played for the University of Alabama.