Bikers in boxers brave the cold to raise money for home heating

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — For the ninth time, bikers hit the road for the annual “Bikers in Boxers” ride on March 7, 2020 in Waynesville.

The 20-minute jaunt takes riders through downtown to raise money for Mountain Projects, a local organization that helps elderly folks who need help with home-heating.

The name says it all, bikers in boxer-shorts, vests, helmet, and boots braved the cold air.

The motto is “We freeze, so you don’t have to.”

“It’s so different, so crazy,” one rider, Steve Clousc, explained. “It captures attention. That’s what we want, people’s attention. We want to capture attention. So why not?”

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5202 Waynesville Post organizes “Bikers in Boxers” every year.

The group does other fundraisers and events, as well, like visiting vets in nursing homes.

