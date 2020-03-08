How long should you wash your hands? There’s a tune from every decade that can help

National-World

Coronavirus cases are climbing in the US, but health officials maintain one of the best ways to prevent it from spreading is by washing your hands.

Simple enough, right? Wrong.

There’s a proper way to do it. And it doesn’t include rinsing your hands for a moment and a half, wiping leftover droplets on your jeans and then calling it a day.

Instructions from the CDC say you should be lathering soap on your hands for at least 20 seconds. To help you keep track of time, the agency suggests you hum the “Happy Birthday” song twice.

But no one wants that in their head if it’s not a special occasion. So instead, we compiled a list of songs with a tune from each decade to help you jam out as you’re scrubbing off the germs.

And for these songs, there’s no need to just hum.

The 50s: ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis Presley

The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail

The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing

You should’ve heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing

Let’s rock everybody, let’s rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock

The 60s: ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations

I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day

When it’s cold outside I’ve got the month of May

Well I guess you’d say

What can make me feel this way?

My girl (my girl, my girl)

Talkin’ ’bout my girl (my girl)

The 70s: ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA

You are the dancing queen

Young and sweet

Only seventeen

Dancing queen

Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah

You can dance

You can jive

Having the time of your life

Ooh, see that girl

Watch that scene

Digging the dancing queen

The 80s: ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

I love rock n’ roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock n’ roll

So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me

Said “Can I take you home where we can be alone?”

Next we’re movin’ on

He was with me, yeah me

And we’ll be movin’ on

An’ singin’ that same old song

Yeah with me, singin’

I love rock n’ roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock n’ roll

So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me

The 90s: ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Why the sudden change

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Why the sudden change

The 2000s: ‘Ms. Jackson by OutKast

I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real

Never meant to make your daughter cry

I apologize a trillion times

I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real

Never meant to make your daughter cry

I apologize a trillion times

The 2010s: ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo

Why men great ’til they gotta be great? (‘Til they gotta be great)

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)