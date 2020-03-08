How long should you wash your hands? There’s a tune from every decade that can help
Coronavirus cases are climbing in the US, but health officials maintain one of the best ways to prevent it from spreading is by washing your hands.
Simple enough, right? Wrong.
There’s a proper way to do it. And it doesn’t include rinsing your hands for a moment and a half, wiping leftover droplets on your jeans and then calling it a day.
Instructions from the CDC say you should be lathering soap on your hands for at least 20 seconds. To help you keep track of time, the agency suggests you hum the “Happy Birthday” song twice.
But no one wants that in their head if it’s not a special occasion. So instead, we compiled a list of songs with a tune from each decade to help you jam out as you’re scrubbing off the germs.
And for these songs, there’s no need to just hum.
The 50s: ‘Jailhouse Rock’ by Elvis Presley
The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing
You should’ve heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
Let’s rock everybody, let’s rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock
The 60s: ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations
I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day
When it’s cold outside I’ve got the month of May
Well I guess you’d say
What can make me feel this way?
My girl (my girl, my girl)
Talkin’ ’bout my girl (my girl)
The 70s: ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA
You are the dancing queen
Young and sweet
Only seventeen
Dancing queen
Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah
You can dance
You can jive
Having the time of your life
Ooh, see that girl
Watch that scene
Digging the dancing queen
The 80s: ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love rock n’ roll
So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
I love rock n’ roll
So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me
Said “Can I take you home where we can be alone?”
Next we’re movin’ on
He was with me, yeah me
And we’ll be movin’ on
An’ singin’ that same old song
Yeah with me, singin’
I love rock n’ roll
So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
I love rock n’ roll
So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me
The 90s: ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child
Say my name, say my name
If no one is around you
Say baby I love you
If you ain’t runnin’ game
Say my name, say my name
You actin’ kinda shady
Ain’t callin’ me baby
Why the sudden change
Say my name, say my name
If no one is around you
Say baby I love you
If you ain’t runnin’ game
Say my name, say my name
You actin’ kinda shady
Ain’t callin’ me baby
Why the sudden change
The 2000s: ‘Ms. Jackson by OutKast
I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
Never meant to make your daughter cry
I apologize a trillion times
I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
Never meant to make your daughter cry
I apologize a trillion times
The 2010s: ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo
Why men great ’til they gotta be great? (‘Til they gotta be great)
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)
New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)