A driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate tags told police he’s been busy — for 23 years!

National-World

You might be too busy to go to the grocery store, visit your parents or eat a good breakfast.

But one Louisiana man told police he’s been too busy to renew his tags — for almost 23 years.

A Slidell Police Department officer pulled over a man for an expired license plate that hadn’t been renewed since 1997, they said on Facebook.

When the officer asked the man why, the driver replied, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home,” police said.

Louisiana drivers are required to renew their tags every two years.

The Facebook post didn’t name the culprit, and police didn’t respond to CNN’s request for more information.