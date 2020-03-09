Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar self-quarantines after contact with coronavirus patient

National-World

PRESCOTT, AZ (KTVK) — An Arizona Congressman and several members of his staff are under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rep. Paul Gosar (R) for Arizona’s 4th District, announced on Sunday that he, along with three members of his senior staff, came into contact with the patient who tested positive and was later hospitalized for COVID-19 while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

In a statement, Rep. Gosar says he was with the individual for an extended period of time and that they shook hands several times.

I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved Tele-commute plan.

Coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China. The symptoms are similar to those of a common cold or the flu, including a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, and a fever that can last for a couple of days.

