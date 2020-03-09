First case of coronavirus confirmed in Davidson County

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Mayor Cooper announced at a press conference Sunday morning at the Mero Department of Public Health that Davidson County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Director of Health Dr. Michael Caldwell told the public the confirmed case is an adult female in her 50’s who is a Nashville resident. She has a mild illness, is self-isolated at home and it does not appear to be travel-related. She also does not have a child enrolled in any Metro Schools and officials are trying to track down people the woman may have been in contact with.

Dr. Caldwell asks the public to take precaution by washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and throw the used tissue away immediately. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

Dr. Caldwell also suggested a new way to greet each other – instead of shaking hands, try and bump elbows instead.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Board of Health Chairman, urged the public to stay calm as the Department of Health was well-prepared for this moment and has been planning for Nashville’s first case of COVID-19 for the past several weeks.

People over the age of 60 are at higher risk for getting the virus as well as those with chronic medical conditions.

Last week, Gov. Bill Lee confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Tennessee belonging to a Williamson County man who was on a non-stop flight from Boston to Nashville. A Vanderbilt University student studying abroad also tested positive and the student has not returned to campus.

Shelby County in southwest Tennessee also had a press conference Sunday morning announcing its first confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the total amount of cases in the State of Tennessee to three.

There is no indication of any community spread in the state at this time.

