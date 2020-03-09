Florida dog missing for over two months found in Mid-Michigan

National-World

Mt. Morris (WNEM) — It was a typical day for Kris Gibson who was at her Mt. Morris Township home on March 5 in her normal routine, letting her dog outside.

“I let my dog out and I went back to let him in and there was another dog,” said Gibson.

Just one day after sweet Simba was found, they brought him over to the Mayfair Animal Hospital, and they found out some shocking news.

“I couldn’t believe that he was from Florida,” said Gibson. “Still trying to figure out how he got all the way up here. I don’t think we will ever know.”

The situation even amazed some staff at the Mayfair Animal Hospital.

“We had all seen recently a story on the news about a dog that was cross country,” said Kassidy Gruno, a vet assistant. “We were like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so crazy, that would never happen here!’ Then a couple weeks later, here we are. It’s pretty awesome.”

Mayfair staff was able to track down his owners who live about 1,400 miles away in Miami. They said the two-year-old presa canario had been missing for over two months.

“The owners were very happy,” said Gibson. “He’s been missing for two and a half months. They’re excited to get him back.”

None of this was possible without Gibson’s quick thinking and Simba’s microchip. Staff at Mayfair said there’s a few misconceptions about microchips.

“They don’t have any type of GPA in them at all,” said Gruno. “What a microchip does is it contains your information and your pet’s information.”

Gibson said Simba’s microchip made all the difference.

“Dogs get away, sometimes they never find them. It’s really one off the only ways you can get your dog back,” said Gibson.

