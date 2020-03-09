Hospital uses new ambulance just for mothers and premature babies

National-World

JOHNSON, AR (KFSM) — Starting this month, the Willow Creek Women’s Hospital has the only ambulance in the area that can transport both mother and premature baby – this is the only ambulance of its kind in the area.

The purpose of the “Maternal-Fetal Transport” is to cut response times for women who are experiencing or have experienced premature labor, and aid in lifesaving care for the duo.

“Moms are going to be better off and babies are going to be better off. Even if its just holding a finger on the ride, they’re going to have a connection from the very start. There’s not going to be any delay of comfort – Mom is going to know exactly what is going on with her baby from the beginning,” says Michelle Schutz, Willow Creek EMT.

The ambulance is available to any mother who is in need of level three NICU care, which is for premature babies born before 32 weeks.

“It has been shown that when you deliver these moms in a facility with level three NICU, they’re outcome is significantly improved in terms of mortality, and these complications often happen because the care in the first hour of life is not adequate,” says Sameer Wagle, M.D.

Staff at the Willow Creek Women’s hospital express their pride to have the only mother/child ambulance in the area. For more information, visit northwesthealth.com/contact

