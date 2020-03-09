New York City officials confirm three additional coronavirus cases

National-World

Three additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in New York City bringing the total to 16 confirmed cases, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein.

Amid heightened concerns over the virus’ spread, de Blasio said Monday there’s a “high bar” for closing public schools during the coronavirus outbreak. He told CNN that temporary closures of specific schools where coronavirus cases are found are possible — but he said he doesn’t anticipate mass closures.

“I don’t want to see mass closures, I want pinpoint response,” he said on CNN.

The number of cases statewide has risen to more than 100.

Asked if New York City could see the kinds of lockdowns that have been put into place in parts of Italy, de Blasio said it’s a “possibility,” but added, “It’s a possibility, but I do think people are getting a little bit ahead of ourselves and we should be careful,” he said.

De Blasio on Sunday urged some New Yorkers to avoid the subway. He called for employers to stagger work hours for employees to ease overcrowding.

“If you’re sick, you shouldn’t be going on the subway,” he told reporters.

“If you are traveling by subway and the train that comes up is all packed and you can possibly wait for the next train in the hopes it might be less packed, please do,” the mayor added. “We’ve all been sardines in the subway. If you have the option of walking or biking to work, please do that.”