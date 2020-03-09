You abhor Daylight Saving Time. 32 states do too. But it’s up to Congress to change things

National-World

If you abhor Daylight Saving Time (DST) and the havoc it wreaks on your sleep schedule, there’s a good chance your state does, too.

This year, 32 states have proposed legislation to make daylight saving permanent — as in more sunlight year-round. Eight states have already passed bills to stop springing forward and keep that precious hour of sleep.

It’s just up to Congress to approve them. And so far, addressing daylight saving time hasn’t been a federal priority.

Many states have proposed making DST permanent in favor of more sunshine. Initially created to conserve energy, springing to more sunlight reduces crime and car accidents, according to the US Department of Transportation. Instating permanent DST may also mean our circadian rhythms won’t be thrown off en masse every November and March.

Only two states have successfully shunned springing forward: Arizona and Hawaii. Most of Arizona stopped observing it more than 50 years ago and remains in Mountain Standard Time all year (though the Navajo Nation does observe it).

And Hawaii hasn’t followed it since becoming a state — since it’s so close to the equator, the sun shines for basically the same amount of time throughout the seasons.

US territories including Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands don’t observe daylight saving, either.

States that have passed bills that would make daylight saving time last all year now need Congress to approve their exemption or amend federal law to abolish time changes entirely.

Last year, Trump expressed support for making DST permanent. And with this many states advocating for an end to groggy Mondays in March and in November, it’s only a matter of time before Congress catches up.

Read on for the list of states that have proposed and approved daylight saving legislation and resolutions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

States with pending DST legislation

Alabama

Alaska

California* California already voted to make DST permanent in 2018 but proposed another bill in 2019 seeking federal authorization.

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah* Utah also passed a resolution in 2019 urging Congress to amend federal DST.

Vermont

Washington state* Washington also passed a bill in 2019 to follow Pacific Daylight Time year-round if Congress OKs it.

West Virginia

Wyoming

States that passed DST legislation, awaiting Congressional approval

Arkansas* Arkansas passed a resolution that urges Congress to change federal daylight saving law.

California

Delaware

Florida

Maine

Oregon

Tennessee

Washington state

Utah