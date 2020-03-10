Doctor treats homeless for free; asks patients to pay it forward

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas doctor is dedicated to helping people living on the streets. He’s treated thousands and doesn’t charge them a dime.

200 Foremaster Lane: It’s the address used by many people without one. The CARE Complex is a place for homeless to find clean clothes, store their belongings and get essential medical care.

“When you’re out there on the street, you’re just trying to survive,” Dr. Elliot Shin said.

Dr. Shin opened Operation H.O.P.E. an urgent care for homeless.

“It was a no-brainer, it was a natural thing for us to get involved,” he said.

But 30 years ago, “I thought they were bums, didn’t want to work, alcoholics and drug addicts,” Dr. Shin said.

His newfound faith made him take another look at the people on the streets.

“As I got involved, I realized these people were just like us, just like me,” he said.

In 10 years of running Operation H.O.P.E., three of them on Foremaster, Dr. Shin estimates he’s treated 16,000 people.

“When you’re in survival mode and you’re not sure where your next meal is coming from, you’re not going to care about cholesterol medication,” he realized.

But Dr. Shin cares. And he doesn’t charge anyone for that care.

“Instead we require them to pay it forward, if you return for our service,” he said.

Dr. Sin wants letters. Dear H.O.P.E.: that’s hope most of them start.

“I was asked to send one letter in payment,” Dr. Shin reads one of the letters. “They’re required to help someone else in return with three acts of kindness to three people and they have to write us a letter about that experience and that letter is their ticket back to the clinic.”

Dr. Shin has gotten back 8,000 tickets.

“If you want to end homelessness that doesn’t happen by injecting more money or more social programs,” he said. “You do need that. But if you do all of that without true compassion, true care, then all of that is just a waste of time and money.”

Along with donations, Dr. Shin puts his own money into the clinic. He needs more physicians, nurses and specialists to volunteer alongside him for four hours each month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.