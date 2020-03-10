Family pet survives destructive house fire

National-World

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC (WGHP ) — Randolph County fire investigators and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are looking into what caused a family house to go up in flames early Monday afternoon.

The first started around 1:45 p.m. at a single-story house in the Roc-Wood Park Subdivision.

Neighbors reported seeing flames shooting several feet up in the air from one of the far right-side rooms.

By the time crews could get to the scene, the flames had consumed much of the interior of the house.

During the course of fighting the fire, sheriff’s deputies arrested one individual on-site. Their name, or involvement, if any, is still unknown. FOX8 crews observed the individual being searched before leaving in a deputy vehicle.

The owners of the house, Mr. and Mrs. Bean, were not home at the start of the fire. When they arrived, their house was almost entirely gutted.

“When I pulled up the house on this side was still on fire,” described Destinie Bean, their granddaughter. She said the family had lived in this house for more than four decades and it was extremely difficult watching those memories burn up.

She said she hopes they will be able to save a few photographs. “Just the memories, they mean a lot to all of us. Just to keep that close considered that the house is gone, and it’s been in the family for so long. There’s some pictures just to keep those memories alive, ya know?”

After the flames were put out, firefighters were able to find a rescue one of the family’s smallest pets; a 17-year-old dog Lady.

She was found hiding under the family’s living room chair while fire crews were assessing the damage.

“She’s a little shaken, a little burned,” Destinie said. “We had no idea she was still in the house. I’ve been here for two hours, during the whole fire, putting it out, she was in there.”

