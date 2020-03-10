MO County executive to sign bill to keep concealed weapons from domestic abusers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a bill today keeping concealed weapons from domestic abusers.

The bill makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence, or those with active orders of protection, to carry concealed weapons in St. Louis County.

The county council passed Bill #29 at the end of February. The council’s four women, all Democrats, voted in favor of the bill while the three men, all Republicans, opposed the bill.

The bill’s passage came just a few weeks after a shooting in Fenton where police said James Kempf shot his estranged wife in the leg and killed his father-in-law when he tried to intervene.

Court documents said Kempf and his wife were in the middle of a divorce and she had taken out an order of protection against him. Kempf killed himself when police tried to arrest him in Arkansas.