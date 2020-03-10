The taboo of breastfeeding in public

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — To feed a newborn with formula or breast milk is a mother’s choice and right, and nationwide there are many laws that protects public breastfeeding moms. However, it’s something a lot of people seem to disagree on.

When mothers breastfeed in public, it’s a subject that can quickly become a taboo.

“Breast have been sexualized,” said Jaqueline Hines, a breastfeeding mother.

In the United States, it’s legal to breastfeed in public in all 50 states. In 2018, Idaho and Utah were the last to pass laws protecting mothers who breastfeed in public.

Louisiana was one of the first states to approve this law in 2001. Louisiana also approved other laws that prohibits any child care facility from discriminating against breastfed babies.

Then there’s the Breastfeeding Sales Tax Exemption. This means the state of Louisiana cannot tax items that are for breastfeeding, but does not prevent parishes from doing so.

“Biologically, it’s normal to breastfeed. We are mammals and all mammals breastfeed their babies,” explained Brenda Dalton, a lactation specialist in Shreveport.

Though it’s legal to breastfeed in public, some people find it disturbing.

Take Hines, a military spouse who moved to Barksdale Air Force Base in 2018. She has a 3-year-old girl and a 5-month old boy.

She always knew she wanted to breastfeed because of the health benefits. But she’s had to deal with the breastfeeding taboo. She recalls eating at a restaurant while breastfeeding her child.

“It was really hot in the restaurant. It was so hot that I has actually removed his onesie, which is another reason why I didn’t want to cover him because it was so warm in there. Already he was out of his onesie and I was blowing on him to try and keep him cool and already being up against me. Our body heat is gonna get warm,” said Hines.

Someone offer her a napkin so she could cover up. Hines knew her rights and decided to continue to breastfeed.

“I was disappointed but not shocked by any means,” said Hines.

Dalton believes society lacks education when it comes to breastfeeding.

“The more that we see mothers breastfeeding, the more it becomes the norm,” said Dalton.

She added mothers have a right to feed their child with formula; however, nothing will substitute breast milk. Formula has around 40 ingredients, breastmilk over 100.

“There is no formula that has antibodies that are specifics for disease,” said Dalton.

Aimee Crutcher is also a breastfeeding mom with has a one-year-old baby girl, Aria. She too wanted to breastfeed her daughter but didn’t know what to expect.

“I started breastfeeding the day she was born and it was very challenging at first. It was challenging for the first month and a half. It takes a lot of discipline determination and support,” said Crutcher.

After getting her baby to latch, Crutcher thought her challenges were not over. She feared what others might say when she breastfed in public. But to her surprise, the outcome was one full of support.

She recalls being at a mall breastfeeding her child when a lady came over to encourage her.

“She talked about her grandchild who has a child and how she breastfed her kid and it was really a bonding moment between two strangers,” said Crutcher.

As for those who might judge a breastfeeding mother, Hines has a message.

“I wouldn’t ask you to eat in the bathroom hidden in a stall. I wouldn’t ask you to eat in the car. I wouldn’t ask you to eat with a blanket over your head … so why should my son?” Hines asked.

