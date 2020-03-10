UNC student from Jamestown returns home from Italy amid coronavirus concerns

National-World

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Just days after a UNC-Chapel Hill student from Jamestown got home from studying abroad in Italy, the country imposed a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cori May flew back to Greensboro last week after the university decided to remove all of their students from level-three regions.

“It is pretty intense how fast it is spreading and it kind of blows my mind,” May said.

The majority of the cases are in northern Italy but the growing numbers prompted Italy’s prime minister to ban all public events and order a lockdown. May was over there less than a week and says she’s thankful she was able to leave in time.

“I’m kind of glad it happened because it’s like a sign saying that we really should have left and like now all of these schools are probably like, ‘OK see this is why we pulled you out,’” May said.

May started her study abroad program in Florence, Italy, at the end of January. The global outbreak of COVID-19 cut that trip short for her and many other students abroad. She understands the severity of the situation and would rather be here in the states with family if she had to undergo quarantine.

“I would not want to be stuck in quarantine or just stuck in Italy or any country for that matter so it nice that I’m in my house and with my parents,” May said.

May told FOX8 she does wish she could have spent more time in Europe despite the outbreak.

The university has offered students online courses so they can still receive course credit for the remainder of the semester.

