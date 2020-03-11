Couple helps save stranger’s life after seeing him collapse

National-World

Modesto (KTXL) — A routine errand turned into a dramatic rescue in Modesto.

Stoney Hughes and her partner, Daniel Ward, told FOX40 they saw a bicyclist collapse on Rosenburg Avenue weeks ago.

“I work with kids that could possibly have a seizure, so it’s really scary to actually see it in person,” said Hughes.

Ward said he pulled over and rushed over to the stranger’s side while Hughes dialed 911.

“The only thing I had in my head at that point was just to be there for him,” said Ward.

The couple said the man seized at least four times.

Ward held the man in his arms before EMT’s took over.

“Held his hand and held him. I didn’t care that I got his blood on me, just be there for somebody as they’re in pain,” explained Ward.

The pair said they helplessly watched as crews tried to revive the stranger.

Thirty minutes later, they had no choice but to leave.

“I honestly thought he was gone and he thought he was gone, and we just … we didn’t know,” said Hughes.

The couple told FOX40 they were brokenhearted for days, thinking that the man they tried to help had died.

They turned to social media thinking that they could at least attend the man’s funeral, find his family and pay their respects.

Instead, they got welcome news.

“To be able to know that he really … he made it. He made it and that he was there with him that whole time,” said Hughes.

The turn of events was especially meaningful for Ward. He said his brother suffered a seizure two years ago but with no one around to help, his brother died.

“The thing I could think of for this guy was is just be there for him because nobody was there for my little brother,” said Ward.

The stranger the couple helped is no longer a stranger. Ward said they have since visited the man in the hospital.

“As soon as we walked in the door like he knew who we were and he was like, ‘You were the people that saved my life,'” said Hughes.

The couple said they don’t consider themselves heroes. They’re just grateful they were able to help save the man.

