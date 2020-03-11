DA: Woman sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for deadly DUII crash

National-World

Washington County (KPTV) — A woman who caused a deadly crash while under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to prison.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Talita Weltzien pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. She was sentenced to 110 months in prison.

Weltzien was arrested on July 24, 2019 after the deadly crash on Highway 6.

The district attorney’s office said Weltzien had spent the day at a popular swimming area near Tillamook. Witnesses reported that she had been drinking heavily and using marijuana throughout the day.

Friends made arrangements to make sure Weltzien did not drive the group home. However, the district attorney’s office said she ended up driving even though her friends attempted to stop her.

The district attorney’s office said friends attempted to catch up to Weltzien, but she was driving recklessly and drove at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour.

Several witnesses called 911 to report her erratic driving as she went eastbound along Highway 6 towards Banks.

According to the district attorney’s office, Weltzien approached a construction zone in which traffic was reduced to one lane and crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was stopped at the end of a backup.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Elizabeth Shell, of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Oregon State Police investigation determined Weltzien was driving at 106 miles per hour just five seconds before the crash. Investigators could not find any skid marks at the scene, which indicated Weltzien did not try to stop.

Investigators also determined that Weltzien abruptly turned the steering wheel to the left just seconds before the crash, which caused the passenger side of the vehicle to collide with the back of the semi-truck.

Weltzien was not injured and was able to get herself out of the vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said Weltzien showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day.

A blood sample showed her BAC was .24 percent, which is three times the legal limit.

