Harvey Weinstein has been moved to Bellevue hospital because of chest pains

Just hours after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan due to chest pains.

Weinstein was transferred to the New York City hospital Wednesday evening, following chest pains he experienced while at Rikers Island jail, according to his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer.

The determination to move Weinstein was made by staff at Rikers Island for his safety.

He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight, Engelmayer said.

The announcement comes the same day the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for convictions on first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

This isn’t the first time Weinstein has wound up in the Manhattan hospital. Weinstein has a history with heart and back issues.