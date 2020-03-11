Police release sketch of violent home intruder

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Stockton (KTXL) — Stockton police released a sketch Tuesday of an intruder who sexually assaulted and brutally attacked a woman in her home.

Katisa Marrujo said the afternoon of March 1, a man got into her home on West Willow Street, near North Stockton Street, and assaulted her in her kitchen.

“There was a man standing over my son with his eyes wide open staring at him and I told him to get out. And that’s when he chased me into the kitchen,” Marrujo told FOX40.

She fought the violent home intruder and was left wounded and terrified.

“They put up a large curtain to close off the kitchen entirely so I don’t have to see where it happened,” she said.

The 31-year-old mother described the man as being unkempt and middle-aged with an average build.

Stockton police still do not know why the suspect targeted Marrujo and have asked anyone who may have information about the attack to call them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.