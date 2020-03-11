Running for president in the time of coronavirus

National-World

A president who lives for the roar of the crowd may soon be on his lonesome.

As the coronavirus upends routines in America, it’s now clear that the upcoming presidential election will not be immune. Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both canceled rallies planned to cap off Super Tuesday II, amid concern that big crowds will serve as incubators for the infection. Current US President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s still full steam ahead, though he didn’t visit a primary state to steal Democratic headlines this week. His team has, however, announced a large “Catholics for Trump” event at a Wisconsin convention center on March 19.

US health officials have advised against large gatherings. Plus, the three top contenders for the presidency are 73, 77 and 78 — all within the highest-risk age group for coronavirus complications.

Trump already had a scare, after hanging out with several lawmakers who interacted with an infected man last week. And officials tell CNN they want the President to quit shaking hands. But how do you hold an election without big rallies and meetings? And are the Republican and Democratic parties’ summer nominating conventions already under threat?

Halting rallies could be agonizing for Trump. The former reality TV star craves adoration, and is never more comfortable in his skin than looking out on a sea of people sporting his red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps. Twitter is OK — but there’s no substitute for a throng chanting “four more years.”

So far, the President seems to be in denial over the seriousness of the pandemic, despite skyrocketing infection numbers. “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away,” Trump told the nation on Tuesday.