These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 4,200 people have died globally and over 115,000 have been infected during the pandemic, according to CNN’s tally.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

In mainland China, more than 80,700 cases of the virus and over 3,100 deaths have been recorded — the vast majority in Hubei province, ground zero for the outbreak.

There are more than 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus in over 100 countries and territories outside mainland China. At least 1,120 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

Here’s a full list of cases and deaths outside mainland China:

1. Afghanistan: 7 cases

2. Algeria: 12 cases

3. Andorra: 1 case

4. Argentina: 19 cases, 1 death

5. Armenia: 1 case

6. Australia: 112 cases, 3 deaths

7. Austria: 131 cases

8. Bahrain: 110 cases

9. Bangladesh: 3 cases

10. Belarus: 6 cases

11. Belgium: 169 cases

12. Bhutan: 1 case

13. Bolivia: 2 cases

14. Bosnia & Herzegovina: 1 case

15. Brazil: 34 cases

16. Brunei: 1 case

17. Bulgaria: 4 cases

18. Chile: 17 cases

19. Cambodia: 1 case

20. Canada: 93 cases, 1 death

21. Colombia: 3 cases

22. Costa Rica: 13 cases

23. Croatia: 6 cases

24. Cyprus: 3 cases

25. Czech Republic: 31 cases

26. Denmark: 262 cases

27. Dominican Republic: 5 cases

28. Ecuador: 17 cases

29. Egypt: 55 cases, 1 death

30. Estonia: 1 case

31. Finland: 3 cases

32. France: 1,116 cases, 30 deaths

33. Georgia: 1 case

34. Germany: 1,296 cases, 2 deaths

35. Gibraltar: 1 case

36. Greece: 84 cases

37. Hong Kong: 127 cases, 3 deaths

38. Hungary: 1 case

39. Iceland: 50 cases

40. India: 56 cases

41. Indonesia: 27 cases, 1 death

42. Iran: 8,042 cases, 291 deaths

43. Iraq: 67 cases, 7 deaths

44. Ireland: 24 cases

45. Israel: 58 cases

46. Italy: 10,149 cases, 631 deaths

47. Japan: 1,264 cases, 19 deaths (includes 696 cases linked to Diamond Princess cruise ship)

48. Jamaica: 1 case

49. Jordan: 1 case

50. Kuwait: 58 cases

51. Latvia: 1 case

52. Lebanon: 52 cases

53. Lithuania: 1 case

54. Luxembourg: 1 case

55. Macao: 10 cases

56. Maldives: 2 cases

57. Malaysia: 129 cases

58. Mexico: 7 cases

59. Monaco: 1 case

60. Mongolia: 1 case

61. Morocco: 16 cases, 1 death

62. Nepal: 1 case

63. Netherlands: 382 cases, 4 deaths

64. New Zealand: 5 cases

65. Nigeria: 2 cases

66. North Macedonia: 1 case

67. Norway: 15 cases

68. Oman: 18 cases

69. Pakistan: 18 cases

70. Palestine: 29 cases

71. Panama: 8 cases, 1 death

72. Paraguay: 5 cases

73. Philippines: 35 cases, 1 death

74. Peru: 11 cases

75. Poland: 8 cases

76. Portugal: 21 cases

77. Qatar: 18 cases

78. Romania: 3 cases

79. Russia: 20 cases

80. San Marino: 1 case

81. Saudi Arabia: 15 cases

82. Senegal: 2 cases

83. Serbia: 5 cases

84. Singapore: 160 cases

85. Slovakia: 5 cases

86. Slovenia: 1 case

87. South Africa: 7 cases

88. South Korea: 7,755 cases, 60 deaths

89. Spain: 1,204 cases, 28 deaths

90. Sri Lanka: 1 case

91. Sweden: 52 cases

92. Switzerland: 181 cases, 1 death

93. Taiwan: 48 cases, 1 death

94. Thailand: 59 cases, 1 death

95. Tunisia: 5 cases

96. Turkey: 1 cases

97. Ukraine : 1 case

98. United Arab Emirates: 74 cases

99. United Kingdom: 382 cases, 6 deaths

100. United States: 1,000 cases, 31 deaths*

101. Vatican: 1 case

102. Vietnam: 34 cases

*Includes presumptive positive cases from public health labs pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.