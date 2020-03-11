Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

National-World

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.

The cancellations have been focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.

In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.

At least one university even told students to leave campus for the time being.

Schools are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as many students are on or about to go on spring break.

These are the major universities that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:

California

• Cal State Long Beach

• University of California, Berkeley

• University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

• University of Southern California

• Stanford University

Connecticut

• Yale University

District of Columbia

• American University

• Georgetown University

Indiana

• Indiana University

• Notre Dame

• Purdue University

Maryland

• Johns Hopkins

• University system of Maryland

Massachusetts

• Amherst College

• Boston University

• Harvard University

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology

• University of Massachusetts

Michigan

• Michigan State University

New Jersey

• Princeton University

• Rutgers

New York

• Columbia University and Barnard College

• Cornell University

• Hofstra University

• Syracuse University

North Carolina

• Duke University

Ohio

• Ohio State University

Pennsylvania

• Penn State

Tennessee

• Vanderbilt

Virginia

• University of Virginia

Washington state

• Seattle University

• University of Washington

Wisconsin

• University of Wisconsin-Madison

Study abroad programs

A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.

At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.

The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.